Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report sales of $185.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.86 million and the lowest is $185.13 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $735.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.21 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $751.87 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $760.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 260,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

