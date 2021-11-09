Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.87 Million

Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $508.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.00 million to $518.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:CVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 10,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,142. Covanta has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,392,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Covanta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Covanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,322,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

