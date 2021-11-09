Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $9.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $9.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.94. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $5.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $37.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.50 to $39.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $36.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.37 to $39.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.

LAD stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.25. 249,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $255.78 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

