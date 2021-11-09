Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,425. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

