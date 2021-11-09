Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.56. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

PSX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 16,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -313.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.