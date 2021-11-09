Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.