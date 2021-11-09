Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,611 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

