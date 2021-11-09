Zacks Investment Management Sells 101 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 143.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,620,000 after acquiring an additional 222,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $54,732,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $47,376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $305.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.05. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $196.08 and a one year high of $312.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

