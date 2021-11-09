Zacks Investment Management Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,536 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $152.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

