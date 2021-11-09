Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcosa (ACA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.