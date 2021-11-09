Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $7,265,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

