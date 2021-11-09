Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) to Hold

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CRY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 139,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.58 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CryoLife will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 171,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CryoLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the second quarter valued at $3,328,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 54.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,884,000 after buying an additional 72,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

