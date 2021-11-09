Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $27.06 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

