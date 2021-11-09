Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

AHCO stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,174,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

