Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

HEP stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,658,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

