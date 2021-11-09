Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to “Buy”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PUK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Prudential has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 8.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

