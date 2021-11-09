Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to “Hold”

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

ZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,312. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,349,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

