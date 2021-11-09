Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($1.26). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,811 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 177,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,484. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

