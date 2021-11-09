Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($1.26). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,811 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 177,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,484. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.