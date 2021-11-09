ZeroSwap Market Cap Achieves $34.80 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,880,425 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.