Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Raised by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

