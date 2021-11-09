Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $135.55

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $135.55 and last traded at $135.62, with a volume of 14572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.58.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 155.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 71,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

