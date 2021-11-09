ZINC (ZINC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $53,969.49 and $53.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

