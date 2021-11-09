ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 110,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,310. The firm has a market cap of $347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.78. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 122,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 195,234 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.