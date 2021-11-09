ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 110,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,310. The firm has a market cap of $347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.78. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.
In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.
