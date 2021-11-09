ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading Down 1.5%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 3,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIZTF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ZIP alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.