ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Achieves $26.68 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 70,905,128 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

