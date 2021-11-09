Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $350.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $351.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.53. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.61.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,235,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

