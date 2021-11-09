Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) vs. Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and Incyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Incyte $2.67 billion 5.51 -$295.70 million $2.41 27.59

Zymergen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Incyte.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zymergen and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50 Incyte 1 3 7 0 2.55

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential downside of 13.51%. Incyte has a consensus target price of $89.78, indicating a potential upside of 35.02%. Given Incyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than Zymergen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Incyte 18.35% 22.27% 16.60%

Summary

Incyte beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

