Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.31

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 1417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.