$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 544,927 shares of company stock worth $12,205,734 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,943,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

CWAN opened at $21.67 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

