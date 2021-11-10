-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 20.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in BTRS by 34.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

