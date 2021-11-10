-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of XNCR opened at $38.39 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $9,678,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

