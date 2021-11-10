$0.07 EPS Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 16.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,311,000 after buying an additional 1,817,602 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Archrock by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 691,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 648,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 493,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.