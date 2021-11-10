-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Seelos Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 70.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

