$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSMX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 25,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,023. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

