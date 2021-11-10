-$0.22 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.15). Compass Minerals International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $5,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.24%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

