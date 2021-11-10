$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.04. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.