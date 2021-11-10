$0.37 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 2,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

