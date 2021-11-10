$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. 6,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $90.24.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after buying an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.