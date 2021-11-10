$0.68 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

