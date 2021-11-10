$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 3,787,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,908. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

