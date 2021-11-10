$0.97 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.94. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 93,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $858.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

