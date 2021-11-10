0xBitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00219796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00091337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

