$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.23. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,774,096 shares of company stock worth $111,668,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 65,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $81.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

