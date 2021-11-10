$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $11.05 on Friday, hitting $277.29. 897,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.62 and its 200 day moving average is $253.08. Equifax has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

