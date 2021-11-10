$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

