1,077 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Moderna by 874.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Moderna by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,983,000 after buying an additional 377,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $152,215,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,492,353. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.