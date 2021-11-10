11,646 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

