1,193 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 222.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 777.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 127.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,505 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVCR stock opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.98. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.17.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

