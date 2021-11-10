12,000 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

