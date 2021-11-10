15,400 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OPY opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $667.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.52%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

